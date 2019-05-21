Tria sees strong growth in second half of 2019

Rome, May 21 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that he expects the Italian economy to improve in the second half of 2019, while stressing that political stability is needed for sustained growth. "We may be able to have a strong recovery in the second part of the year," Tria told State broadcaster RAI. "It depends on how much confidence we manage to instill in investors and the confidence of savers. "Political stability is one of the important factors for growth". Italy has pulled out of the recession it slipped into in 2018, although growth is weak. Tria also commented on Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's suggestion that Italy could breach the EU's 3% deficit limit in order to boost the economy and create jobs. He said this decision "is not autonomous from the (assessment) of the markets and Salvini knows that". He said he in favour of having higher value-added tax in exchange for lower income tax. With regards to the government's pledge to introduce a two-tier flat tax on income, a commitment dear to Salvini, he said "it can be done by making the consequent choices on the spending side".