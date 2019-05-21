Three anarchists arrested for letter bombs

Turin, May 21 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday were executing warrants for the arrest of three suspected anarchists who are accused of being behind letter bombs that were sent in June 2017. The letters were sent to two Turin prosecutors working on terrorism cases at the city's courthouse. The devices did not explode. The suspects are thought to be followers of the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), a group that has been behind a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.