Ferrari salutes late F1 great Niki Lauda

Rome, May 21 - Ferrari paid tribute to Niki Lauda on Tuesday after the Formula One great died at the age of 70. "Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda," Ferrari said on its Twitter account, @Ferrari. "He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. "Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends. #CiaoNiki".