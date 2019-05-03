Domenica 05 Maggio 2019 | 14:39

Rome

Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail

Courts confirm detention for two young adults, six minors

Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail

Rome, Taranto - A preliminary investigations judge in the southern city of Taranto on Friday ruled that two young adults accused of torturing to death a 66-year-old man in the town of Manduria must remain in jail. "The beatings were synchronised and well-rehearsed," said the judge. The victim was subjected to "inhuman and degrading treatment, terrorised, insulted with spitting and pushed into a state of confusion and disorientation" before being tortured to death, the judge said. On Thursday another judge ruled that the six minors accused in the same case should stay in detention too. Antonio Cosimo Stano died of his injuries on April 23 after 18 days in hospital and two operations following a series of alleged beatings and acts of bullying by the gang of youths, both in the street and in the victim's home. Videos of the violence that members of the gang allegedly shared on Whatsapp is among the evidence that has been gathered by investigators. The victim is said to have suffered psychological problems and was unable to defend himself. The case caused has widespread shock in Italy. The suspects are accused of crimes including torture, criminal damage, abduction and trespassing.

