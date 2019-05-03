Sabato 04 Maggio 2019 | 12:05

Rome

Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo

Attempted robbery suspected

Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo

Rome, May 3 - A 70-year-old shopkeeper was found dead in a pool of blood in his shop in Viterbo after a suspected attempted robbery on Friday, police said. Police are examining CCTV footage of the area. The body was discovered after passersby spotted blood seeping out of the door onto the pavement. The incident took place at lunchtime, police said. Forensics indicated that the man was bludgeoned to death with a spade.

