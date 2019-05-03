Conte phones Sisi on Regeni probe

Rome, May 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday phoned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Rome prosecutors request to quiz suspects in the probe into the early 2016 Cairo torture and murder of 28-year-old Italian student Giulio Regeni, government sources told ANSA. The phone call was about a prosecutors' request sent to their Cairo counterparts, the sources said. Rome prosecutors last year placed several members of the Egyptian security apparatus under investigation in the death of Regeni, who was researching Cairo street seller unions for Cambridge University. After this, judicial cooperation ground to a halt. Conte urged Sisi to help Cairo prosecutors respond to the Rome prosecutors' request. Conte and Sisi also discussed the Libya crisis, sources said.