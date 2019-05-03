Girl, 3, serious after Naples shooting

Naples, May 3 - A three-year-old girl hit along with her grandmother and a criminal in a shooting in Naples Friday is in serious condition, hospital officials told ANSA. "A bullet passed through her lungs from right to left, without injuring her heart, sticking in her ribs," said the general manager of the Santobono Hospital, Anna Maria Minicucci. The little girl is not in a life-threatening condition and doctors are proceeding to stabilise her, ahead of a surgical operation. Three people were hurt, one critically, in the shootout in Naples. The critically injured person is a 32-year-old man with a criminal record, Salvatore Nurcaro, police said. He was hit by six bullets while sitting outside a bar. The other two hurt are the three-year-old girl and her 50-year-old grandmother, the sources said. The woman was hit in the buttock, they said. The incident took place on the eastern outskirts of the southern Italian port city.