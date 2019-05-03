Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 20:56

Rome
Conte phones Sisi on Regeni probe

Turin
Gang sold drugs as Communion wafers

Naples
Girl, 3, serious after Naples shooting

Naples
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

Naples
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

Rome
Siri won't quit - League sources

Naples
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

Rome
Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

Rome
Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

Rome
Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

Rome
Economy slowing, more risks to financial stability-BoI

L'ALLENATORE
Bari, cadute tutte le riservesi ripartirà da Cornacchini

Bari, cadute tutte le riserve
BariCedimento
Bari, voragine in via Carulli vicino a un cantiere: chiusa la strada

LecceDai Cc
San Cesario, aveva cocaina in casa: arrestato 46enne

FoggiaNel foggiano
Carapelle, estorce pensione a 2 disabili costringendoli a vivere di elemosina: arrestato 43enne

TarantoNel Tarantino
Crispiano: accoltellò conoscente, arrestato per tentato omicidio

BatA s.Marco in Lamis
Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Manduria, anziano pestato e torturato a morte: il branco interrogato dal gip

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Naples

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

Woman and granddaughter injured, criminal critically hurt

Naples, May 3 - Three people were hurt, one critically, in a shootout in Naples on Friday. The critically injured person is a 32-year-old man with a criminal record, Salvatore Nurcaro, police said. He was hit by six bullets while sitting outside a bar. The other two hurt are a three-year-old girl and her 50-year-old grandmother, the sources said. The woman was hit in the buttock, they said. The incident took place on the eastern outskirts of the southern Italian port city.

