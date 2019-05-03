3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

Naples, May 3 - Three people were hurt, one critically, in a shootout in Naples on Friday. The critically injured person is a 32-year-old man with a criminal record, police said. The other two hurt are a three-year-old girl and her 50-year-old grandmother, the sources said. The woman was hit in the buttock, they said. The incident took place on the eastern outskirts of the southern Italian port city.