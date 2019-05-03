Siri won't quit - League sources

Rome, May 3 - Corruption-probed League Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri will not quit despite demands from Premier Giuseppe Conte and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), League sources said Friday. "No one is giving up on him" in the League party of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the sources said. Siri will not step down until Conte proposes his resignation at the next cabinet meeting Wednesday or Thursday, they said. Siri said there was "absolutely no polemic with my party which, on the other hand, I thank for all the manifestations of affection, closeness and solidarity it has shown".