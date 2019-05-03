Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 19:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Siri won't quit - League sources

Siri won't quit - League sources

 
Naples
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Naples gunfire

 
Rome
Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

 
Rome
Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

 
Rome
Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

 
Rome
Economy slowing, more risks to financial stability-BoI

Economy slowing, more risks to financial stability-BoI

 
Rome
Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo

Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo

 
Rome
Migrant proposals lacking from Brussels - Moavero

Migrant proposals lacking from Brussels - Moavero

 
Rome
Women will save soccer says female Italy coach Bertolini

Women will save soccer says female Italy coach Bertolini

 
Milan
Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

 
Rome
Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ALLENATORE
Bari, cadute tutte le riservesi ripartirà da Cornacchini

Bari, cadute tutte le riserve
si ripartirà da Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceDai Cc
San Cesario, aveva cocaina in casa: arrestato 46enne

San Cesario, aveva cocaina in casa: arrestato 46enne

 
BariLa festa e il traffico
Bari, San Nicola e Frecce tricolori: occhio a blocchi, divieti e itinerari bus

Bari, San Nicola e Frecce tricolori: occhio a blocchi, divieti e itinerari bus

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Carapelle, estorce pensione a 2 disabili costringendoli a vivere di elemosina: arrestato 43enne

Carapelle, estorce pensione a 2 disabili costringendoli a vivere di elemosina: arrestato 43enne

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Crispiano: accoltellò conoscente, arrestato per tentato omicidio

Crispiano: accoltellò conoscente, arrestato per tentato omicidio

 
BatA s.Marco in Lamis
Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

 
PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

 

i più letti

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Terlizzi, 76enne muore di infarto mentre fa sesso con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Bari, cane sbranato e ucciso da branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Manduria, anziano pestato e torturato a morte: il branco interrogato dal gip

Manduria, Gip conferma carcere ai due maggiorenni. Il branco: «Dispiaciuti»

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Rome

Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

Support their fundamental function

Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

Rome, may 3 - Institutions mustn't leave journalists on their own to face "intimidation and hostile acts", President Sergio Mattarella said on world press freedom day Friday. In Italy, too, a high number of such acts happen, the president said. "The institutions of the Republic and civil society have a duty to support them and not leave them on their own," he said. In a message to the Union of Italian Reporters, Mattarella said "renewing my solidarity to the relatives of victims, I send a salute to the Italian reporters with the hope that they can always recount, free form conditioning, the reality of our country". Journalists were subjected to intimidation and hostility while they are carrying out their "fundamental function," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati