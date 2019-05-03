Institutions shdn't leave journalists alone-Mattarella

Rome, may 3 - Institutions mustn't leave journalists on their own to face "intimidation and hostile acts", President Sergio Mattarella said on world press freedom day Friday. In Italy, too, a high number of such acts happen, the president said. "The institutions of the Republic and civil society have a duty to support them and not leave them on their own," he said. In a message to the Union of Italian Reporters, Mattarella said "renewing my solidarity to the relatives of victims, I send a salute to the Italian reporters with the hope that they can always recount, free form conditioning, the reality of our country". Journalists were subjected to intimidation and hostility while they are carrying out their "fundamental function," he said.