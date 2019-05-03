Historic EU challenge, stop technocracy - Conte

Rome, May 3 - Europe has in front of it an historic challenge and "the great integration project must recoup identity and propulsive force", Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday. Speaking at the State of the Union, Conte said a reflection "presupposing a deep and courageous self-consciousness" was not to be avoided. In order to relaunch democracy in Europe, he said, what is needed is "courageous action for alternative solutions to those purely technocratic which have proven to be, not only in Italy, a failure". The European Council should be given the instruments it needs to make major moves on jobs and wages, Conte said.