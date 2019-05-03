Economy slowing, more risks to financial stability-BoI

Siri won't quit - League sources
Rome
03 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 3 - The economy is slowing and there are more risks to financial stability, the Bank of Italy said Friday. High debt exposes Italy to market tension, it added. The central bank also said the spread remained high and banks were exposed to risks. However, the impact on assets is lower, it said. The Bank of Italy added that Italian banks had shed 55 billion euros in non performing loans.
