Rome
Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo

Rome
Migrant proposals lacking from Brussels - Moavero

Rome
Women will save soccer says female Italy coach Bertolini

Milan
Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Rome
Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

Rome
Don't think League will bring govt down - Di Maio

Rome
Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail

Modena
Stones thrown, clashes in Modena ahead of Salvini visit

Brussels
Urgent temp migrant landings deals needed says EC

Vatican City
Pope sends greetings to Bulgaria ahead of visit

Turin
FCA Q1 net profit down 47% to 508 mn

L'ALLENATORE
Bari, cadute tutte le riservesi ripartirà da Cornacchini

Bari, cadute tutte le riserve
BariVolgare speculazione
Bari, truffatore chiede soldi a nome della Gazzetta: aiutateci a trovarlo

FoggiaNel foggiano
Carapelle, estorce pensione a 2 disabili costringendoli a vivere di elemosina: arrestato 43enne

TarantoNel Tarantino
Crispiano: accoltellò conoscente, arrestato per tentato omicidio

BatA s.Marco in Lamis
Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

LecceVolontariato
Piccoli pazienti ospedali pugliesi in visita a Maranello

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Manduria, anziano pestato e torturato a morte: il branco interrogato dal gip

Rome

Migrant proposals lacking from Brussels - Moavero

V. focused on asylum seekers, no real response for the rest

Rome, May 3 - Migrant proposals from Brussels have been lacking in the European Commission's reply to Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi's letter on flows from Libya, Moavero told the House Friday. The EC, he said "did not make all the proposals that could have been made" and "it should be a priority of the European Parliament to be elected in May to stimulate it in this sense". The Commission, Moavero said, "has been "very focused on the relocation of asylum seekers". But for all the other migrants, the foreign minister said, "there has not been a real European response".

