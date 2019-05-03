Migrant proposals lacking from Brussels - Moavero

Rome, May 3 - Migrant proposals from Brussels have been lacking in the European Commission's reply to Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi's letter on flows from Libya, Moavero told the House Friday. The EC, he said "did not make all the proposals that could have been made" and "it should be a priority of the European Parliament to be elected in May to stimulate it in this sense". The Commission, Moavero said, "has been "very focused on the relocation of asylum seekers". But for all the other migrants, the foreign minister said, "there has not been a real European response".