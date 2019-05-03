Women will save soccer says female Italy coach Bertolini

Rome, May 3 - Women have a key role to play in giving soccer a healthy future, Milena Bertolini, the coach of the Italian women's national team, told an ANSA Forum on Friday. "Women will be the ones who save soccer," Bertolini said. "The soccer that is played by women is wonderful for the fair play, the quality of the game, the sacrifice and commitment. "It's playing for the pleasure of playing. "The predominant feature of a girl who plays football is harmony. "It is not coincidence that the best (male) players had feminine grace. I'm thinking of (Roberto) Baggio, who combined elegance, harmony and skill". Bertolini's squad will start its training camp ahead of the June 7-July 7 World Cup in France at the Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) base at Coverciano, near Florence, on Sunday. "The women's football movement in Italy is certainly growing in a big way," she said. "In just a few years we have gone from 20,000 registered players to 25,000. "We're still some way away from the level of other big European countries but a positive message is coming over".