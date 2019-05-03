Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Man found dead in his shop in Viterbo
03 Maggio 2019
Milan, May 3 - An Italian mother on Friday attacked teacher who had suspended her daughter in Lodi near Milan. The assistant head was taken to an ER with slight injuries. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called for the "immediate arrest" of the mother. The injured teacher was named as Vittoria Bellini, 63, head of the school annexe.
