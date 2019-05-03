Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

Rome, May 3 - The case of corruption-probed League Tranpsort Undersecretary Armando Siri is "over" since the 5-Star Movement (M5S) has a majority in the cabinet which will vote on Premier Giuseppe Conte's recommendation that Siri must quit next week, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday. League leader Matteo Salvini is still trying to save Siri despite Conte's decision. Siri is under investigation for allegedly taking a bribe from a Sicilian wind farm king linked to Cosa Nostra's no.1 fugitive to table an amendment, which was never approved, in favour of wind power. He is also under pressure because he plea-bargained a fraudulent bankruptcy case.