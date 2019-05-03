Don't think League will bring govt down - Di Maio

Rome, May 3 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that he does not think the League will bring down the government over the case of probed Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri. Fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini had defended Siri, who denies any wrongdoing in a graft case. But Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that Siri must go after the M5S pressed hard for his resignation. "We have to recover after the Siri question, which is closed and hope it doesn't come to a vote," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told Sky TG24. "But I don't think it would be the end of the government. "I don't think the League would bring it down". Earlier on Friday Salvini said the real battle within the government is about taxes and not whether a probed member of his League party should quit the executive. "I deal with taxes, security, drugs, immigration and jobs," Salvini said. "I haven't got time for squabbles and rows. "Conte must challenge me on taxes, on something that the Italian people are interested in, not on fantasy". The League wants the government to accelerate with plans to bring in a two-tier 'flat tax'.