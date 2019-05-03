Urgent temp migrant landings deals needed says EC

Brussels, May 3 - Temporary deals on migrant landings are "urgent" considering the situation in Libya, the European Commission said Friday replying to a letter from Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on a possible surge in flows from the north African country. The EC said Italy must muster a "critical mass of States and enact such accords in the short term". It said it trusted that Moavero would "support this work". The EC also said that reforming common asylum law "remains vital". "A clear commitment from Italy is fundamental" on this it said in reply to Moavero's letter. There have been varying estimates of the number of possible migrants and refugees that could leave Libya if the conflict there escalates.