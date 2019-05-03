Stones thrown, clashes in Modena ahead of Salvini visit

Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Modena
03 Maggio 2019
Modena, May 3 - Anarchist and anticapitalist squatters protested against Friday's visit to Modena by far-right League leader Matteo Salvini by throwing stones at and clashing with police. Police responded with a baton charge. One person was arrested. The young leftist protesters shouted "let us pass" and "let's free ourselves of racism". It was one of three demos planned to protest the visit of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic leader.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su