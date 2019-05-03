Stones thrown, clashes in Modena ahead of Salvini visit

Modena, May 3 - Anarchist and anticapitalist squatters protested against Friday's visit to Modena by far-right League leader Matteo Salvini by throwing stones at and clashing with police. Police responded with a baton charge. One person was arrested. The young leftist protesters shouted "let us pass" and "let's free ourselves of racism". It was one of three demos planned to protest the visit of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic leader.