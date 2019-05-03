Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 15:50

Rome
Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

Rome
Don't think League will bring govt down - Di Maio

Rome
Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail

Modena
Stones thrown, clashes in Modena ahead of Salvini visit

Brussels
Urgent temp migrant landings deals needed says EC

Vatican City
Pope sends greetings to Bulgaria ahead of visit

Turin
FCA Q1 net profit down 47% to 508 mn

Rome
'Blue flag beaches' up to 183

Bologna
Veiled Moroccan woman barred from gym

Milan
Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Milan
Helicopter crashes near Mantua, pilot dead

L'ALLENATORE
Bari, cadute tutte le riservesi ripartirà da Cornacchini

BariTre stelle Agcm
Rifiuti, azienda barese ottiene il massimo rating di legalità da Authority

Tarantoxx edizione
Taranto, Emiliano firma candidatura città a Giochi del Mediterraneo

BatA s.Marco in Lamis
Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, spray peperoncino a scuola: malore per 3 studenti allergici

LecceVolontariato
Piccoli pazienti ospedali pugliesi in visita a Maranello

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Manduria, anziano pestato e torturato a morte: il branco interrogato dal gip

Turin

FCA Q1 net profit down 47% to 508 mn

In line with expectations says Manley

Turin, May 3 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles first-quarter net profit fell 47% to 508 million euros compared to the same period last year, FCA said Friday. The adjusted EBIT was down 29% to 1.1 billion euros. CEO Mike Manley said the results were in line with expectations. "The market is responding enthusiastically to the launch of new products," he said.

