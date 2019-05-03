FCA Q1 net profit down 47% to 508 mn

Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio
Turin, May 3 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles first-quarter net profit fell 47% to 508 million euros compared to the same period last year, FCA said Friday. The adjusted EBIT was down 29% to 1.1 billion euros. CEO Mike Manley said the results were in line with expectations. "The market is responding enthusiastically to the launch of new products," he said.
