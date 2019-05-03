Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 15:50

Rome
Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio

Rome
Don't think League will bring govt down - Di Maio

Rome
Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail

Modena
Stones thrown, clashes in Modena ahead of Salvini visit

Brussels
Urgent temp migrant landings deals needed says EC

Vatican City
Pope sends greetings to Bulgaria ahead of visit

Turin
FCA Q1 net profit down 47% to 508 mn

Rome
'Blue flag beaches' up to 183

Bologna
Veiled Moroccan woman barred from gym

Milan
Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Milan
Helicopter crashes near Mantua, pilot dead

L'ALLENATORE
Bari, cadute tutte le riservesi ripartirà da Cornacchini

Bari, cadute tutte le riserve
BariTre stelle Agcm
Rifiuti, azienda barese ottiene il massimo rating di legalità da Authority

Tarantoxx edizione
Taranto, Emiliano firma candidatura città a Giochi del Mediterraneo

BatA s.Marco in Lamis
Auto contro furgone nel Foggiano: muore 61enne di Bisceglie, due feriti

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, spray peperoncino a scuola: malore per 3 studenti allergici

LecceVolontariato
Piccoli pazienti ospedali pugliesi in visita a Maranello

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Manduria, anziano pestato e torturato a morte: il branco interrogato dal gip

Vatican City

Pope sends greetings to Bulgaria ahead of visit

Pilgrimage 'in sign of faith, unity, and peace'

Vatican City, May 3 - Pope Francis on Friday sent his greetings to the people of Bulgaria in a video message ahead of his Apostolic Journey to the Balkan nation on 5-6 May 2019, Vatican News reported. Francis travels to Bulgaria on Sunday, on the first leg of his two-part Apostolic Journey to the Balkans. He will visit North Macedonia on Tuesday. Ahead of his trip, the Pope sent his greetings to the people of Bulgaria, saying his visit will be a pilgrimage "in the sign of faith, unity, and peace." "Your land is the homeland of witnesses of faith, from the time when the Saintly Brothers Cyril and Methodius sowed the Gospel there," he said. Pope St. John Paul II often said their evangelizing efforts brought abundant fruit, even in difficult times, said Pope Francis. He noted his meeting on Sunday with Patriarch Neophyte and the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. "Together we will manifest our willingness to follow the Lord Jesus on the path of fraternal communion among all Christians," he said. Pope Francis also recalled Pope St. John XXIII, who spent 10 years as Apostolic Delegate to Bulgaria and created "a bond of esteem and affection that still lasts today." The Pope said his predecessor was "a man of faith, communion, and peace," and that he chose the motto for his Apostolic Visit to Bulgaria with him in mind: "Pacem in terris". Pope Francis concluded his video message asking all to pray for his visit. "May God grant peace and prosperity to Bulgaria!"

