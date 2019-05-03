Veiled Moroccan woman barred from gym

Bologna, May 3 - A 28-year-old Italian woman of Moroccan origin was barred from a gym at Mirandola near Modena on Friday because she was wearing a veil. The woman, who works as an interpreter, appealed to the city council. "The owner," she wrote to the mayor, "refused my membership because I dress in a not very western way". "I asked for clarification and he replied that in his gym he doesn't let in nuns or Batman, alluding to the veil that covers my head."