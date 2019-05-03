'Blue flag beaches' up to 183

Rome, May 3 - The number of 'blue flag beaches' or resorts with great water and facilities rose to 183 this year from 175 last year, the Danish-based Foundation for Environmental Education said Friday. Liguria led the way with three new entries for a total of 30, followed by Tuscany with 19, Campania with 18, Marche with 15, Sardinia with 14, Puglia with 13, Calabria with 11, Abruzzo with 10, Lazio with nine and Veneto with eight.