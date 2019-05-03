Helicopter crashes near Mantua, pilot dead

Siri case over, M5S has cabinet majority says Di Maio
Milan
03 Maggio 2019
Milan, May 3 - The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into trees near to the Pegognaga industrial district in the province of Mantua on Friday is dead, sources said. There are no reports so far of anyone else being involved in the accident, the sources said. The male pilot is said have been from the city of Reggio Emilia. photo: a file image of a helicopter.
