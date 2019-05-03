We'll challenge 'shameful' asylum ruling says Salvini

Rome, May 3 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that the government would challenge a "shameful" court ruling against the new law he drafted on security and migration. A Bologna court upheld an appeal by two asylum seekers and ordered the city to put them in its civil registry. The city has rejected the request to put the asylum seekers in the registry on the basis of the security-and-migration law. "It's a shameful sentence," League leader Salvini said. "If there are some judges out there who want to be political and change the law to help immigrants, they should leave the courtroom and stand for a leftwing party. "Obviously, we will appeal against this sentence. "In the meantime, I call on all the mayors (of Italy) to respect the law". Interior ministry sources said the Bologna ruling does not undermine the security-and-migration law as sentences like it are not definitive and regard specific cases. The sources said a ruling by the Constitutional Court would be needed to change the law.