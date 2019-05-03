Three arrested for gang rape of minor

Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Vicenza
03 Maggio 2019
Vicenza, May 3 - Carabinieri police in the northern city of Vicenza have put two foreigners and an Italian woman under house arrest over the alleged gang rape of a female minor, sources said on Friday. The alleged sexual violence took place in October at the victim's home when she was under the effects of drugs, according to the sources. The foreign suspects are aged 27 and 28, while the woman is aged 31.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su