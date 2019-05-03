Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 14:01

Milan
Mom attacks teacher who suspended daughter

Milan
Helicopter crashes near Mantua, pilot dead

Rome
We'll challenge 'shameful' asylum ruling says Salvini

Vicenza
Three arrested for gang rape of minor

Rome
Challenge is about taxes, not Siri says Salvini

Rome
'Alitalia, Morandi bridge cases must be kept apart-Toninelli

Turin
Teacher arrested for mistreating kids

Pesaro
Four arrested over pensioner's homicide

Rome
Over million claims for basic income so far - INPS (2)

Rome
Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail (2)

Ravenna
Young woman's body recovered off Ravenna

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

LecceVolontariato
Piccoli pazienti ospedali pugliesi in visita a Maranello

MateraIl riconoscimento
Matera, anche Marina di Pisticci ottiene la Bandiera Blu

BariLa scoperta
Scarti dell'olio d'oliva per industria farmaceutica: lo studio dell'Università di Bari

PotenzaDalla polizia
Potenza, spaccia vicino centro accoglienza: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, si ferma in piazzola autostrada per un bisogno e cade in un burrone: grave

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

Vicenza

Three arrested for gang rape of minor

Italian woman, two foreigners suspected

Vicenza, May 3 - Carabinieri police in the northern city of Vicenza have put two foreigners and an Italian woman under house arrest over the alleged gang rape of a female minor, sources said on Friday. The alleged sexual violence took place in October at the victim's home when she was under the effects of drugs, according to the sources. The foreign suspects are aged 27 and 28, while the woman is aged 31.

