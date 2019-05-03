Challenge is about taxes, not Siri says Salvini

Rome, May 3 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday that the real battle within the government is about taxes and not whether a probed member of his League party should quit the executive. Salvini was commenting after Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he would propose Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri, who is under investigation for alleged corruption, be sacked at the next cabinet meeting. Salvini had been defending Siri, who denies any wrongdoing, but the League's government coalition partner, the anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S), has been pressing hard for him to quit. "I deal with taxes, security, drugs, immigration and jobs," Salvini said. "I haven't got time for squabbles and rows. "Conte must challenge me on taxes, on something that the Italian people are interested in, not on fantasy". The League wants to government to accelerate with plans to bring into a two-tier flat tax.