Teacher arrested for mistreating kids

Turin, May 3 - A 45-year-old female teacher was put under house arrest by local police on Friday for allegedly mistreating pupils at an elementary school in Turin, sources said. Investigators opened a probe after parents complained that they children were afraid to go school and starting suffering nightmares and wetting the bed, the sources said. The woman allegedly refused to allow children to go the the bathroom, which allegedly led to pupils wetting themselves in class on some occasions. She also allegedly threatened the children with "serious consequences" if they told their parents. Photo: a file image of young children.