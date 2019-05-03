Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 12:08

Rome
'Alitalia, Morandi bridge cases must be kept apart-Toninelli

Turin
Teacher arrested for mistreating kids

Pesaro
Four arrested over pensioner's homicide

Rome
Over million claims for basic income so far - INPS (2)

Rome
Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail (2)

Ravenna
Young woman's body recovered off Ravenna

Avellino
Girl, 16, wounded by gunshot in row over boyfriend

Rome
Bridge named after Rome deportee changes name

Rome
Siri must quit says Conte

Palermo
Builder falls off balcony and dies

Rome
Siri to quit in 15 days if no news from prosecutors

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, evade dai domiciliari e insulta cc: arrestato

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, si ferma in piazzola autostrada per un bisogno e cade in un burrone: grave

#GazzettaMusicL'intervista
Roma, i salentini La Municipàl al Primo Maggio: «Rabbia dopo furto strumenti, pronti per suonare a Lecce»

BariCatturati dalla polizia
Bari, ruba droga da roulotte, lo aggrediscono in 5: due arresti

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

PotenzaAmbiente
Su Maratea anche per il 2019 sventola la Bandiera Blu

MateraAmbiente
Basilicata, in arrivo 2,4 mln di fondi Ue per fonti rinnovabili

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Bari, cane aggredito e ucciso da un branco di cinghiali al San Paolo

Taranto: «Insultato per aver detto verità sui dati a Di Maio»

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

Rome

Minister comments on reports Atlantia could invest in airline

Rome, May 3 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Friday said the government has not changed its position on infrastructure group Atlantia, speaking about the possible involvement of the company in a rescue bid for troubled Italian air carrier Alitalia. "Saying that we have changed position on Atlantia is neither here nor there", Toninelli told Radio 24. "We have the advantage of not mixing things up: when you do that you can be blackmailed or you must make a poor compromise", he added. The minister stressed that the Alitalia dossier is managed by commissioners and Italian railway company FS while a separate commission is in charge of the Morandi bridge dossier: "They are two different things, two dossiers that are evaluated singularly". Atlantia, of which the Benetton family is the biggest investor, is the parent group of the operator of the Morandi highway bridge in Genoa that collapsed last August in a disaster that killed 43 people. The government at the time slammed the Atlantia-owned Autostrade per l'Italia, saying it intended to strip the company of its concession to run highways.

