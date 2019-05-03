'Alitalia, Morandi bridge cases must be kept apart-Toninelli

Rome, May 3 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Friday said the government has not changed its position on infrastructure group Atlantia, speaking about the possible involvement of the company in a rescue bid for troubled Italian air carrier Alitalia. "Saying that we have changed position on Atlantia is neither here nor there", Toninelli told Radio 24. "We have the advantage of not mixing things up: when you do that you can be blackmailed or you must make a poor compromise", he added. The minister stressed that the Alitalia dossier is managed by commissioners and Italian railway company FS while a separate commission is in charge of the Morandi bridge dossier: "They are two different things, two dossiers that are evaluated singularly". Atlantia, of which the Benetton family is the biggest investor, is the parent group of the operator of the Morandi highway bridge in Genoa that collapsed last August in a disaster that killed 43 people. The government at the time slammed the Atlantia-owned Autostrade per l'Italia, saying it intended to strip the company of its concession to run highways.