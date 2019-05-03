Venerdì 03 Maggio 2019 | 12:12

74-year-old's body found tied-up and gagged in March

Four arrested over pensioner's homicide

Pesaro, May 3 - Carabinieri police have arrested four people in relation to the homicide of Sesto Grilli, a 74-year-old pensioner whose dead body was found died up and gagged at his home in the central town of San Lorenzo in Campo on March 17. The suspects are all originally from the southern region of Calabria although they are residents of Marche and Emilia-Romagna. They were tracked down with the help of video-surveillance footage and, in the case of two suspects, DNA traces. Investigators suspect that the victim was killed during a robbery.

