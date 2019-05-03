Over million claims for basic income so far - INPS (2)

Rome, May 3 - Social security and pensions agency INPS said Friday that it had received 1,016,977 applications for the government's new 'citizenship wage' basic income as of April 30. It said that Campania was the region with the highest number of claims, over 172,000, followed by Sicily with 161,000. This was followed by Lazio (93,048), Lombardy (90,296) and Puglia (90,008). The regions with the lowest number of claims so far are Friuli Venezia Giulia and Basilicata with 12,000 each, Trentino Alto Adige with 3,695 and Val d'Aosta with 1,333.