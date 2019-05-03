Youths accused of torturing man to death to stay jail (2)

Rome, Taranto - A preliminary investigations judge in the southern city of Taranto on Friday ruled that two young adults accused of torturing to death a 66-year-old man in the town of Manduria must remain in jail. On Thursday another judge ruled that the six minors accused in the same case should stay in detention too. Antonio Cosimo Stano died of his injuries on April 23 after 18 days in hospital and two operations following a series of alleged beatings and acts of bullying by the gang of youths, both in the street and in the victim's home. Videos of the violence that members of the gang allegedly shared on Whatsapp is among the evidence that has been gathered by investigators. The victim is said to have suffered psychological problems and was unable to defend himself. The case caused has widespread shock in Italy. The suspects are accused of crimes including torture, criminal damage, abduction and trespassing.