Giovedì 02 Maggio 2019 | 20:09

Ravenna
Young woman's body recovered off Ravenna

Avellino
Girl, 16, wounded by gunshot in row over boyfriend

Rome
Bridge named after Rome deportee changes name

Rome
Siri must quit says Conte

Palermo
Builder falls off balcony and dies

Rome
Siri to quit in 15 days if no news from prosecutors

Rome
Woman found dead under Rome bridge

Budapest
Basic income doesn't restart Italy - Salvini

Turin
FCA Italy sales down 4.5% in April

Budapest
Salvini calls for alliance with Orban's EPP

Budapest
Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

LecceGiustizia
Lecce, accordo avvocati-giudici per messa alla prova imputati

BariIl festival del cinema
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

PotenzaAmbiente
Su Maratea anche per il 2019 sventola la Bandiera Blu

MateraAmbiente
Basilicata, in arrivo 2,4 mln di fondi Ue per fonti rinnovabili

FoggiaEstorsione
Foggia, va a letto con pensionato, gli ruba l'auto e pretende il 'riscatto': arrestata

BrindisiDenunciati
Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Terlizzi, 76enne muore di infarto mentre fa sesso con una prostituta

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Granddaughter of Settimia Spizzichino protests

Rome, May 2 - A Rome bridge named after a Jewish woman deported during the clearing of the Ghetto in October 1943 has been renamed sparking protests from her granddaughter. The Settimia Spizzichino Bridge has been renamed Garbatella Bridge on Rome's mobility service website. "I call upon the city council to change the tags on the site," said Carla Di Veroli, Spizzichino's granddaughter. Spizzichino was deported to the Nazi death camps along with two sisters and a niece. She was the only one of the four to return home. photo: the Red Hotel in the Garbatella district

