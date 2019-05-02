Bridge named after Rome deportee changes name

Rome, May 2 - A Rome bridge named after a Jewish woman deported during the clearing of the Ghetto in October 1943 has been renamed sparking protests from her granddaughter. The Settimia Spizzichino Bridge has been renamed Garbatella Bridge on Rome's mobility service website. "I call upon the city council to change the tags on the site," said Carla Di Veroli, Spizzichino's granddaughter. Spizzichino was deported to the Nazi death camps along with two sisters and a niece. She was the only one of the four to return home. photo: the Red Hotel in the Garbatella district