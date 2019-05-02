Italian aid worker found dead in Cape Verde

Rome, May 2 - A 31-year-old aid Italian worker has been found dead in Cape Verde. The body of Florence native David Solazzo was found on Wednesday in his home on the island of Fogo, sources said. He had dinner with friends the previous evening, the sources said. Solazzo was in Cape Verde to coordinate a project for the Florence-based COSPE NGO. "The authorities are investigating and tomorrow (Thursday) a autopsy will be performed," Luigi Zirpoli, the Italian consul in Praia, told ANSA on Wednesday. COSPE spokesperson Anna Meli said: "even though David was young, he was an experienced aid worker and he had previously had an experience with us in Angola".