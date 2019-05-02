Giovedì 02 Maggio 2019 | 20:13

Rome

Siri to quit in 15 days if no news from prosecutors

Not because guilty but out of respect for role

Siri to quit in 15 days if no news from prosecutors

Rome, May 2 - League Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri, under investigation for suspected corruption, said Thursday he would quit in 15 days unless he heard from prosecutors that the case against him had been shelved. He said he would do so "not because I am guilty but out of profound respect for the role I hold". Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) will not back down on calls for Siri's resignation. Fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Salvini has defended to the hilt Siri, a member of his League party. "The Movement will not take a step back on moral questions," Di Maio said as he presented the M5S's manifesto ahead of the European elections. "Anyone who is an undersecretary must respect the rules, whether they are in the Movement or in an allied party. "This must be clear". Premier Giuseppe Conte earlier this week called for "patience" on the Siri case. He will address a press conference on the case shortly. Conte had his hotly awaited face-to-face meeting late on Monday with Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Siri. The case has caused considerable tension within the coalition government and Conte has said he will decide what to do. While Salvini is standing by Siri, the other coalition partner, the anti-graft M5S, is continuing to press hard for Siri to step down while he proves his innocence. Siri denies any wrongdoing in a case about an amendment for wind energy that did not get approved. He is being probed over an alleged 30,000 euro bribe from Sicilian wind farm king Vito Nicastri, who has been linked to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. Siri says he never met Nicastri, or the alleged middleman, League linked businessman Paolo Arata, a former MP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Siri is also under pressure due to a previous plea-bargain for fraudulent bankruptcy.

