FCA Italy sales down 4.5% in April

Young woman's body recovered off Ravenna
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»
Turin
02 Maggio 2019
Turin, May 2 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Italy sales were 4.5% down in April, the Italian-American carmaker said Thursday. Over the first four months of the year there was a drop of 13.75%, it said. FCA's market chare fell to 25.3% in April. The Italian car market expanded by 1.5% in April after three months of sales drops.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su