Basic income doesn't restart Italy - Salvini

Budapest
02 Maggio 2019
Budapest, May 2 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday said his government partner the 5-Star Movement's signature basic income "does not make Italy restart". He said "cutting taxes is the only way to get the country moving".
