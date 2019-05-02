Salvini calls for alliance with Orban's EPP

Budapest, May 2 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini had talks Thursday with nationalist Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in Budapest and called for an alliance between the European nationalist parties he leads and the conservative European People's Party (EPP) that Orban belongs to. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini told a press conference with Orban that his "stronger than ever" alliance for the European elections hopes to have "dialogue" with the European People's Party to "leave out the Left, which wishes Europe ill". "I'm part of a stronger than ever alliance, not rightist but alternative to the bureaucrats", he said of the line-up of nationalist and populist parties he has assembled. "I hope we can dialogue with the conservatives to leave out the Left, which wants the worse for Europe". He said the goal was to "be decisive in Europe and govern the change that will come in a different way than in the past". Salvini's League is part of an alliance with French, German, Polish, Hungarian and other nationalist and far-right parties. Salvini added that "if Orban wins an alliance with the EPP is inevitable". Orban, for his part, called on the EPP, which his party is part of, to "go to the right" and stressed that "we need an anti-migration EU". Orban has been in danger of being ejected from the EPP because of his hard right policies. Salvini also said that EU-imposed austerity policies had "put peace at risk". Earlier Thursday Salvini visited the wall Hungary has erected along its border with Serbia with Orban. "We want a different Europe, one that defends security and boosts jobs, the family and the Christian identity of our continent," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant League is forecast to be the Italian party that will get most votes in this month's European elections. "You can only enter Italy, Hungary and Europe if you have permission".