Ravenna
Young woman's body recovered off Ravenna

Avellino
Girl, 16, wounded by gunshot in row over boyfriend

Rome
Bridge named after Rome deportee changes name

Rome
Siri must quit says Conte

Palermo
Builder falls off balcony and dies

Rome
Siri to quit in 15 days if no news from prosecutors

Rome
Woman found dead under Rome bridge

Budapest
Basic income doesn't restart Italy - Salvini

Turin
FCA Italy sales down 4.5% in April

Budapest
Salvini calls for alliance with Orban's EPP

Budapest
Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

LecceGiustizia
Lecce, accordo avvocati-giudici per messa alla prova imputati

BariIl festival del cinema
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

PotenzaAmbiente
Su Maratea anche per il 2019 sventola la Bandiera Blu

MateraAmbiente
Basilicata, in arrivo 2,4 mln di fondi Ue per fonti rinnovabili

FoggiaEstorsione
Foggia, va a letto con pensionato, gli ruba l'auto e pretende il 'riscatto': arrestata

BrindisiDenunciati
Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Budapest

Salvini calls for alliance with Orban's EPP

League leader says nationalist line-up 'stronger than ever'

Budapest, May 2 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini had talks Thursday with nationalist Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban in Budapest and called for an alliance between the European nationalist parties he leads and the conservative European People's Party (EPP) that Orban belongs to. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini told a press conference with Orban that his "stronger than ever" alliance for the European elections hopes to have "dialogue" with the European People's Party to "leave out the Left, which wishes Europe ill". "I'm part of a stronger than ever alliance, not rightist but alternative to the bureaucrats", he said of the line-up of nationalist and populist parties he has assembled. "I hope we can dialogue with the conservatives to leave out the Left, which wants the worse for Europe". He said the goal was to "be decisive in Europe and govern the change that will come in a different way than in the past". Salvini's League is part of an alliance with French, German, Polish, Hungarian and other nationalist and far-right parties. Salvini added that "if Orban wins an alliance with the EPP is inevitable". Orban, for his part, called on the EPP, which his party is part of, to "go to the right" and stressed that "we need an anti-migration EU". Orban has been in danger of being ejected from the EPP because of his hard right policies. Salvini also said that EU-imposed austerity policies had "put peace at risk". Earlier Thursday Salvini visited the wall Hungary has erected along its border with Serbia with Orban. "We want a different Europe, one that defends security and boosts jobs, the family and the Christian identity of our continent," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant League is forecast to be the Italian party that will get most votes in this month's European elections. "You can only enter Italy, Hungary and Europe if you have permission".

