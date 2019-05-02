Giovedì 02 Maggio 2019 | 18:29

Budapest
Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini

Milan
Berlusconi back on his feet, wants to go home

Rome
House OKs return to civic education

Budapest
New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini

Rome
Mattarella shores up 'indestructible' friendship with France

Turin
FCA OKs Magneti Marelli sale

Rome
Penalties abolished for elementary-school kids

Budapest
Salvini meets Orban in Hungary, visits migrant wall

Rome
Italy exits EC sanctions for illegal waste dumps

Florence
No one believes Leonardo hair DNA testing - Schmidt

Rome
4 indicted for Council of State sentence rigging

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

BariIl festival del cinema
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

PotenzaAmbiente
Su Maratea anche per il 2019 sventola la Bandiera Blu

MateraAmbiente
Basilicata, in arrivo 2,4 mln di fondi Ue per fonti rinnovabili

FoggiaEstorsione
Foggia, va a letto con pensionato, gli ruba l'auto e pretende il 'riscatto': arrestata

BrindisiDenunciati
Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

LecceLa deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba esplode e danneggia l’ingresso di un lido a Torre Rinalda

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Budapest

Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini

'Alternative to bureaucrats to be decisive in Europe'

Budapest, May 2 - Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini told a press conference with Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban Thursday that their "stronger than ever" alliance for the European elections hopes to have "dialogue" with the European People's Party to "leave out the Left, which wishes Europe ill". "I'm part of a stronger than ever alliance, not rightist but alternative to the bureaucrats", he said of the line-up of nationalist and populist parties he has assembled. "I hope we can dialogue with the conservatives to leave out the Left, which wants the worse for Europe". He said the goal was to "be decisive in Europe and govern the change that will come in a different way than in the past". Salvini's League is part of an alliance with French, German, Polish, Hungarian and other nationalist and far-right parties.

