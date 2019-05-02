Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini

Budapest, May 2 - Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini told a press conference with Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban Thursday that their "stronger than ever" alliance for the European elections hopes to have "dialogue" with the European People's Party to "leave out the Left, which wishes Europe ill". "I'm part of a stronger than ever alliance, not rightist but alternative to the bureaucrats", he said of the line-up of nationalist and populist parties he has assembled. "I hope we can dialogue with the conservatives to leave out the Left, which wants the worse for Europe". He said the goal was to "be decisive in Europe and govern the change that will come in a different way than in the past". Salvini's League is part of an alliance with French, German, Polish, Hungarian and other nationalist and far-right parties.