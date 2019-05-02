House OKs return to civic education

Dialogue with EPP to leave Left out - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»
Rome
02 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 2 - The House on Thursday OKd a return to civic education as a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools. The lower chamber approved a bill reintroducing civics as an obligatory subject. The measure was approved by 451 votes to none with three abstentions.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su