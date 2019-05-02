New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini

Budapest, May 2 - The "new Europe" that will emerge from the May 26 European elections should protect its external borders, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after meeting his Hungarian counterpart Sandor Pinter Thursday. "We are counting on the new Europe that will be born after May 26 aiming to protect its external borders," he said. Salvini said "the problem is not to redistribute the migrants already present but to stop them arriving". The Italian minister stressed that it was Hungary's and Italy's objective to "revise all the commercial and financial accords with non-EU countries that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals".