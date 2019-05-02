Giovedì 02 Maggio 2019 | 16:46

Budapest
New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini

Rome
Mattarella shores up 'indestructible' friendship with France

Turin
FCA OKs Magneti Marelli sale

Rome
Penalties abolished for elementary-school kids

Budapest
Salvini meets Orban in Hungary, visits migrant wall

Rome
Italy exits EC sanctions for illegal waste dumps

Florence
No one believes Leonardo hair DNA testing - Schmidt

Rome
4 indicted for Council of State sentence rigging

Padua
Woman drugs son, 5, plans to kill him, self

Strasbourg
CoE chides Di Maio for attacking press

Vatican City
No to racism and wall-raising nationalism says pope

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

BariIl festival del cinema
Andò sul palco del Bif&st: «Mafia uccide giudici e giornalisti, mai cineasti»

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, cambio della guardia in Questura: si insedia Bellassai

PotenzaAmbiente
Su Maratea anche per il 2019 sventola la Bandiera Blu

MateraAmbiente
Basilicata, in arrivo 2,4 mln di fondi Ue per fonti rinnovabili

FoggiaEstorsione
Foggia, va a letto con pensionato, gli ruba l'auto e pretende il 'riscatto': arrestata

BrindisiDenunciati
Brindisi, 5mila felpe cinesi su tir greco: sequestro al porto

LecceLa deflagrazione
Lecce, bomba esplode e danneggia l’ingresso di un lido a Torre Rinalda

BatFurto in una cooperativa
Spinazzola, rubano 115 quintali di grano: due persone in manette

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

Terlizzi, 76enne muore in campagna dopo rapporto con una prostituta

È barese uno dei migliori 30 imprenditori «under 30» scelto da Forbes

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Mola di Bari, incidente stradale per Raz Degan: illeso

Budapest

New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini

revise accords with non-EU countries that don't repatriate

Budapest, May 2 - The "new Europe" that will emerge from the May 26 European elections should protect its external borders, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after meeting his Hungarian counterpart Sandor Pinter Thursday. "We are counting on the new Europe that will be born after May 26 aiming to protect its external borders," he said. Salvini said "the problem is not to redistribute the migrants already present but to stop them arriving". The Italian minister stressed that it was Hungary's and Italy's objective to "revise all the commercial and financial accords with non-EU countries that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals".

