FCA OKs Magneti Marelli sale

Turin, May 2 - The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) board on Thursday approved the sale of automotive components maker Magneti Marelli to Japan's Calsonic Kansei for around 5.8 billion euros. The board approved the extraordinary distribution of 1.30 euros per share for ordinary share holders. This corresponded to a total distribution of some two billion euros. Magneti Marelli S.p.A. develops and manufactures high-tech components for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Corbetta near Milan, it includes 86 manufacturing plants, 12 R&D centres and 26 application centers in 19 countries - with 43,000 employees and a turnover of 7.9 billion euro in 2016. It has been a subsidiary of Fiat (now FCA Italy) since 1967. On October 22 2018 FCA announced Magneti Marelli was being bought by the Japanese automotive company Calsonic Kansei for $7.2 billion in a deal that would create one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers