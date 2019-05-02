No to racism and wall-raising nationalism says pope

Vatican City, May 2 - Pope Francis on Thursday said no to racism and wall-raising nationalism. Speaking at the Pontifical Academy of Science at an event on the theme of 'Nation, State, Nation-State', Francis denounced "conflictual nationalism that raises walls and also even racism or antisemitism". The pope also called on the State to safeguard and welcome migrants, regulating migrant flows. The pope has consistently condemned those who raise walls against migrants rather than welcoming them.