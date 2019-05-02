Mattarella shores up 'indestructible' friendship with France

Rome, May 2 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Notre-Dame in Paris on Thursday after the cathedral was devastated by fire last month to "show the friendship between Italy and France". The head of State added that Paris's firefighters "deserve the recognition of Europe" for the way they combatted the blaze as he visited the site with French Culture Minister Franck Riester. Mattarella is in France for events celebrating the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. Later in the day he visited Clos Lucé, the Château in Amboise where the Italian Renaissance genius lived during his time in France, with French President Emmanuel Macron. "Leonardo is a very strong bond between France and Italy and a sign of our European civilization and culture," Mattarella said. Mattarella's visit cames after considerable tension between the Italian and French governments earlier this year over several issues, including the management of migrants and the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link, which Rome is not sure it wants to press ahead with. In February France recalled its ambassador to Rome, Christian Masset, for consultations - the first time Paris has done so since Italy entered the Second World War - after Italian Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio's met members of France's Yellow Vests protest movement. But when asked on Thursday if the countries had made peace, Mattarella replied: "there is no need. "The bonds are so strong and historically deep that there is no need". The concept was echoed by Macron at Clos Lucé. "The bonds between our two counties and between our citizens are indestructible," he said.