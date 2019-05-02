Italy exits EC sanctions for illegal waste dumps

New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini
Rome
02 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 2 - Italy on Thursday exited a regime of European Commission sanctions for illegal waste dumps. It did so after cleaning up another seven illegal waste dumps, EC sources said. The dumps are in Campania, Abruzzo, Lazio and Calabria. Italy has been in trouble with the EC for years over illegal waste dumps.
