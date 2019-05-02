Salvini meets Orban in Hungary, visits migrant wall

Budapest, May 2 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini visited the wall Hungary has erected along its border with Serbia with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday. "We want a different Europe, one that defends security and boosts jobs, the family and the Christian identity of our continent," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant League is forecast to be the Italian party that will get most votes in this month's European elections. "You can only enter Italy, Hungary and Europe if you have permission".