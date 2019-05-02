Penalties abolished for elementary-school kids

New Europe shd protect external borders - Salvini
Rome
02 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 2 - The Lower House has passed an amendment for the abolition of penalties for elementary-school pupils. The amendment, made to a bill introducing civic education classes, scraps rules dating back to 1928 and means that schools will no longer have a range of potential penalties, going from reprimands up to expulsion.
