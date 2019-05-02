No one believes Leonardo hair DNA testing - Schmidt

Florence, May 2 - No experts believe that DNA testing on an alleged lock of Leonardo da Vinci's hair is plausible, Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt said Thursday. "This thing about the hair is really a silly thing," he said. "No specialist believes in it and among other things it is extremely unlikely that a lock of Leonardo's hair can have been found in a private American collection". Schmidt said "the tradition of collecting locks of hair of famous people or one's loved ones dates back to Romaticism, to the 19th century. "It would have been anachronistic for the Renaissance". Schmidt was speaking at the presentation of the Italian post office's four new stamps marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance genius.