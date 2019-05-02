CoE chides Di Maio for attacking press

Strasbourg, May 2 - The Council of Europe on Thursday chided Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio for attacking the press. On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, the CoE published a report on freedom of expression in Europe in 2018 highlighting a rise in threats against journalists in the last five years. It criticises Di Maio for urging State-controlled companies to pull adverts from newspapers and also for announcing a reduction of media funding in the 2019 budget. Di Maio also called Italian journalists "jackals" in their coverage of M5S Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's trial and eventual acquittal over lying about a senior appointment. Di Maio is a professional journalist but has never really practised. Another M5S bigwig, former No.2 Alessandro Di Battista, called journalists "prostitutes" for their Raggi coverage, which he said was sexist.